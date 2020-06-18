Boone, NC Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on US 421

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – One person is dead and two people were injured after a crash in Boone, North Carolina on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Boone Police Department, officers were called to the multi-vehicle crash on US 421 near the Industrial Park Drive intersection at 5:16 p.m.

The release says the Boone Fire Department freed two people who were pinned inside the wreckage, and three people were transported to the Watauga Medical Center.

BPD reports Lee J. Hamilton, 59, of Fleetwood, NC was found unresponsive by crews at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

Hamilton died at the hospital from his injuries.

He was the only occupant of the Toyota Rav4 that he had been driving.

The release also says Jordan Edesking, 20, of Mountain City, TN, and Carlos Diaz-Zambrano, 35, of Wilkesboro, NC were injured in the crash and transported to Watauga Medical Center.

Edesking and Diaz-Zambrano were the only occupants of their vehicles.

Neither sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Boone police report all three vehicles involved in the crash are considered total losses.

The highway was closed for four hours as the Boone Police Department Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team started its investigation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.