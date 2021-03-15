Boone Lake water levels begin rising to full pool starting Monday

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Returning Boone Lake to its former glory has taken seven years of hard work after a sinkhole was discovered under Boone Dam in 2014, causing concern that the dam would fail.

After embarking on the 450 billion dollar project, Monday, March 15, marks a long-awaited step forward in completing the massive repair project at the dam.

The Tennessee Valley Authority will begin to raise the water levels on the lake Monday.

Fixing the seepage problems at Boone Dam resulted in the water on the lake being drained and lowered for the past several years.

Monday the TVA will start raising the water by two feet a week, hoping the lake will be back at full pool by this July. They will have to lower the lake levels again in October for the winter.

If water levels are back to normal this summer, the TVA will assess what major problems need to be addressed before they continue moving forward with the completion of the Boone Dam repair project.

The estimated timeline for all work being done is July of 2022.

President of the Boone Lake Association Val Kosmider says the recovery of the lake is going to be wonderful for local businesses who have suffered significant loss over the years and homeowners on the lake.

“That is a great and exciting thing to happen to Boone Lake after all these years. A lot of people who live on the lake have actually never seen the lake at full pool. People who have moved into the area, to Northeast Tennessee have not seen Boone Lake at full pool. So, it’s an exciting period of time for them, it’s an exciting period of time for us,” said Kosmider.

A struggle throughout the duration of this project has been keeping the lake clean of debris, trash and logs that have littered the lake as the water levels went down.

Now, it remains a huge concern for the association and the TVA that the rising water levels will result in even more dangerous debris flowing into the main water.

The Boone Lake Association has been cleaning up the lake for years and say their hardest work will actually be in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“The next step, we think, is going to be quite challenging. That will be when we get water that is up in places where we have not seen any water for the past several years. There is a massive amount of debris, of overgrowth, of litter, of trash, tires, junk and garbage of every sort in there. What we think is gonna happen is it will start to get washed into the lake,” said Kosmider.

Officials are warning property owners along the lake that in order to prevent hazards, they need to make sure to clean out their parts of the lake-bed as water begins to rise today. Boaters are urged to be very cautious on the water.

The Boone Lake Association’s annual lake cleanup day is happening at the end of next month, where hundreds of volunteers will spread out over 6 sites to clean up trash and debris from the lakebed on April 24. To get involved, more information can be found on their website.