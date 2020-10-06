Boone Lake project “in the home stretch,” TVA to host virtual town hall next week

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lake levels will rise by seven feet over the next month as officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority prepare for the “home stretch” of the Boone Dam project, expected to be completed early next year.

Officials are asking Boone Lake residents to secure any low-lying objects along the shoreline before levels begin rising on Oct. 19. Levels should increase by about seven feet to an operating range of 1,358 to 1,362 through mid-March.

“We have done what we intended and this water raise is the first step in returning the reservoir to normal operations,” Principal project manager Sam Vinson said.

TVA will provide more information during a virtual town hall scheduled for Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at tvavirtual.com/boonedam. Viewers will listen to presentations from project managers and have the opportunity to ask questions.

The Boone Dam project began after a sinkhole was discovered at the base of the dam in 2014. Work has been ongoing ever since to correct the issue by building an underground cutoff wall to help correct a network of groundwater seepage paths under the dam.

