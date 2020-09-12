Everybody do your share: Boone Lake Association hosts 21st annual Boone Lake clean up

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 21st annual Boone Lake clean up looks a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boone Lake Association along with community members gathered Saturday morning at one of the three collection sights to pick up any garbage in the surrounding area, and social distancing guidelines were in effect.

.@TVAnews, Boone Lake Association and Boone Dam Repair Coalition are joining forces for the BLA’s annual Boone Lake Cleanup Day @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/OS4pUBYmxq — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) September 12, 2020

The three collection sites included Boone Lake Marina, Lakeview Marina, and Jay’s Dock from Pickens Bridge Ramp.

All full trash bags are to be returned no later than 3 p.m.

The usual post-pickup picnic was canceled to abide by guidelines, but the Cash for Trash prize drawings will continue on Facebook live, where the prizes will be mailed to winners.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais will cover this event Saturday and have all the latest updates on-air, on Facebook, and on her Twitter @BiancaWJHL.