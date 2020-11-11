Boone Lake Association continues seeking help from Bristol, Kingsport for Boone Lake cleanup

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a virtual Bristol, Tennessee City Council meeting Tuesday night, the Boone Lake Association followed up with the council to receive funds geared toward cleaning the Sullivan County side of Boone Lake.

Val Kosmider, the second vice president of the Boone Lake Association, warned council members that floating debris pose as a safety threat as water levels continue to rise. According to Kosmider, water levels have risen 6 feet in two weeks alone.

“We can only imagine the mess, the safety concerns and the loss of lake use when the water increases by 20 or more feet as we head toward 2021,” Kosmider said.

The association has already been approved and funded for what is called a trash skimmer boat — a mechanical cleanup method — by Johnson City and Washington County.

The group awaits answers from Bristol and Kingsport after requesting $31,250 from each to go toward a skimmer boat for the Holston River side of the lake.

Sullivan County has already approved $62,500 toward the boat.

Boone Lake Association hopes to present a plan to the city council at next week’s workshop.