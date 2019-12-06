Boone Dam workers donate busload of toys to Toys for Tots

TVA Boone Dam employees and contractors pose with the busload of toys they donated to the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program Dec. 6 (Photo: TVA)

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Valley Authority employees and contractors working on the Boone Dam project donated a busload of toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

The team delivered the toys to the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray on Friday, where Marines unloaded 38 boxes of toys and bicycles from a bus that is used to transport workers at the Boone Dam site.

“It’s our biggest turnout so far in this year’s toy drive,” said Lance Cpl. Reece Horbury.

“Our team really opened up their hearts this year,” said TVA Construction Manager Kevin McMillion. “In the past we have loaded up a short bus. This year our goal was filling a full-sized school bus and we even surpassed that.”

According to McMillion, some of the bikes couldn’t fit on the bus and were transported in pickup trucks separately.

TVA says the toys will be distributed on December 13 and 14.