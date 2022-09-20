ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from around the region gathered at the Covered Bridge Park Tuesday to hear from some guest readers.

The event known as “Books to the Bridge” was hosted by the Elizabethton Imagination Library, which is the local chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Students in attendance marched from the Veterans Memorial to the Covered Bridge Park where they listened to guest speakers who read to the crowd.

The event allowed kids from across the area to listen to several speakers including one from News Channel 11. Our station’s very own Josh Smith took to the stage to read aloud “The Foot Book” by Dr. Suess to the mass of children who attended.

In addition, other professional storytellers told stories that they had memorized to the children. After the main speakers read, students from the local high school split the children up into small groups and read to them.

Students from the area’s three elementary schools, Eastside, Westside and Harold McCormick were able to enjoy the event.

Over the past few years, the organization has provided children with tens of thousands of books.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that gives free books to children from birth until they begin school in areas that participate, according to imaginationlibrary.com.

The Carter County Book Bus and the Elizabethton City Book Bus were on site. Students were allowed to select a free book to take home with them.