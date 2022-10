KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is hosting an event to get you into the spooky spirit.

‘Boo Bash’ will transform Downtown Kingsport with food trucks, local shopping, and of course, some spooky fun.

Chase Pannell, the owner of Downtown Plant Bar sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the details of the event.

It’s happening Saturday from 10 to 5 p.m. at Glen Bruce Park. Over 60 makers, food trucks, kid zones and, of course, candy!

The event is free to attend.