BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders have approved bonuses for Sullivan County Schools support staff.

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to give full-time employees $1,000 and part-time employees $500.

Board member Mark Ireson said some support staff did not get a 5% raise like other employees and the bonuses will help make up for that.

“It’s a problem that we created unintentionally, but we’re fixing,” Ireson said.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafaloski bragged on the school system’s behind-the-scenes employees.

“They’re going to make sure our kids are taken care of, and taken very good care of,” she said.

Approval of the bonuses was met with applause by audience members.

The bonuses will be given to current employees who have been with the school since at least May 26.