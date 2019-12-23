Bond set at $10 million for two men charged with murder after woman’s body found in Church Hill

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Kingsport men are now each being held on a $10 million bond in Hawkins County after being charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a ditch.

PREVIOUS: Kingsport men charged with murder after body found beside Church Hill road

According to court documents, Bradley Bradley Wayne Addington, 30, and Patrick Cody Charleton, 27, appeared in court on Monday morning in Hawkins County Sessions Court.

Clerks at Hawkins County Sessions Court tell News Channel 11 the two men are each being held on a $10 million bond.

PREVIOUS: Hawkins County Sheriff: Female body found in Church Hill identified

Both Addington and Charleton are charged with first-degree murder.

They were rescheduled for arraignment for January 8.

The woman was identified by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Friday as 22-year-old Ashley Gail Vick.

Vick’s body was found by authorities in a ditch along Tranbarger Road.