Bomb squad finds no threat after response to package at Bristol Regional Medical Center

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have cleared the scene at Bristol Regional Medical Center after they responded to a call of a suspicious package in the hospital’s lobby Friday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Grant Hale of the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers were called around 3 p.m. about a suitcase left unattended near a business in the lobby.

Hale said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, comprised of members of the BTPD and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, responded to the hospital and located the package. The hospital lobby and immediate area had been cleared, following the hospital’s protocol.

Hale told News Channel 11 that an explosive detection K-9 was used, but the K-9 did not alert on the suitcase. The bomb squad took an X-ray of the suitcase to examine its contents, and Hale reported nothing threatening was found inside.

The suitcase appears to have been forgotten in the lobby by its unknown owner, according to Hale.

As of 3:47 p.m., crews had cleared the scene.