Bojangles’ in Johnson City to add pimento cheese to menu today

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern menu of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken n’ Biscuits is now home to a classic Southern food item.

The new Pimento Cheese item will be available for a limited time.

Customers can order a Pimento Cheese Biscuit, a Cajun Filet Biscuit or they can add it to any of the other significant menu items.

Customers are also encouraged to take a picture of themselves taking their first bite with the new item, say “Pimento Cheese!” and share the picture to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #PimentoCheeseFaceContest.

Those who participate in the contest will have a chance to appear in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial and will receive a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card.