Boil water notice issued to Brownlow Utility District customers

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued to Brownlow Utility District customers after heavy rains overnight washed out some water lines.

Brownlow Utility District customers in the Crackers Neck community are advised to boil water prior to food preparation or drinking. These customers are also advised to strain the water through a clean cloth before boiling to remove any sediment or floating material.

Water will be available to affected customers at the Neva Fire Department; these can be picked up Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Customers will receive 10 gallons of water per family, and they must bring their own containers.

For more information, contact Jerry Horn at 423-291-1010.