POUND, Va. (WJHL) — A major water line break on Monday morning led officials to issue a boil water advisory to several areas in the Town of Pound.

According to the advisory, customers in the Indian Creek and US23 areas are affected. This includes the following communities: Old Indian Creek Road, Indian Creek Road, Curtiss HIll, Killen Hollow, Almond Road, Laurel Ridge, Viking Road and US23 from the Indian Creek Road intersection to the Traveler’s Motel.

These customers should not drink tap water without bringing it to a boil for at least a minute.

More information is available here.