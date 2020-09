BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Buchanan County after heavy rains on Monday night led to mudslides and flooding.

According to the Buchanan County Public Service Authority, the notice affects the Patterson and Slate Creek communities from Stone Coal to Pea Patch.

The Hurley and Rockhouse communities are also under a boil water notice.

The notice is in effect until further notice.

You can read the boil water notice by clicking here.