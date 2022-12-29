JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for Jonesborough Utility Department customers.

According to Washington County officials, the boil water notice comes after crews are opening water lines to restore water to customers. Currently, the levels at one of the Jonesborough water tanks read 30 feet, about 500,000 gallons above the critical 20-foot level.

WJHL photo

“We want to clarify that boiling was NOT required until lines that were closed were opened,” said Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff. “Since we are opening lines, there is potential that debris from breaks could filter back into the water system.”

Jonesborough Utility Department customers should follow these steps before drinking water:

Bring all water to a boil

Let the water boil for three minutes

Let the water cool before use or use bottled water

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, cooking and brushing teeth until further notice. Unboiled tap water is safe for bathing and showering but should be avoided from getting into your mouth.

As of Wednesday night, 10,000 of Jonesborough’s 13,000 customers were still without water.