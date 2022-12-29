CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers.

An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.”

The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers who do have water conserve it. Those with water service should refrain from doing loads of laundry, but the district said showering and flushing the toilet is fine.

Customers should expect air in the water lines and possible low pressure.

Boil water advisories are still in place for the following locations:

Choctaw Dr

Chuckey Hwy

Chuckey Pike

Old Jonesboro Rd

G’Fellers Rd

Earnest Rd

Ebenezer Loop

Ebenezer Rd

Sandbar Rd

Barren Valley Rd

Barren Rd

Mitchell Rd

Stockton Rd

Mae McKee Rd

Walter Martin Rd

Corby Bridge Rd

McGill Rd

Clemmer Dr

Old Fort Ln

Snapp Bridge Rd

Pig Broyles Rd