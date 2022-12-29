CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers.
An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.”
The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers who do have water conserve it. Those with water service should refrain from doing loads of laundry, but the district said showering and flushing the toilet is fine.
Customers should expect air in the water lines and possible low pressure.
Boil water advisories are still in place for the following locations:
Choctaw Dr
Chuckey Hwy
Chuckey Pike
Old Jonesboro Rd
G’Fellers Rd
Earnest Rd
Ebenezer Loop
Ebenezer Rd
Sandbar Rd
Barren Valley Rd
Barren Rd
Mitchell Rd
Stockton Rd
Mae McKee Rd
Walter Martin Rd
Corby Bridge Rd
McGill Rd
Clemmer Dr
Old Fort Ln
Snapp Bridge Rd
Pig Broyles Rd