Boil water advisory now lifted for communities impacted by flooding in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Public Service Authority announced Saturday a boil water advisory has been now lifted in different communities following some flooding and landslides from earlier this week.

The advisory that’s been lifted is for the Patterson and Slate Creek communities from Stone Coal to Pea Patch. The advisory also includes Rockhouse and Hurley communities.

The notice has also been posted to the public service authority website, which you can view HERE.

