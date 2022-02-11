KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water advisory that had been impacting parts of Kingsport since Wednesday has been lifted. A release from the City of Kingsport states the north part of the city and the Lynn Garden neighborhood can now drink water from the tap without fear of contaminants.

The city received results from 140 sampling points to determine that the drinking water was safe and healthy, according to the release. Approval to lift the advisory was given by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

On Wednesday, the advisory was issued after a water line break on Fairview Avenue that affected around 3,500 customers and caused Kennedy Elementary to dismiss early. The city reports the area affected “was bounded roughly by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road, and the Virginia state line.”

“We are confident that no contaminants entered into the water distribution system, but we had to go through this process to ensure safe and healthy drinking water was being delivered to your tap,” said Chad Austin, Kingsport’s assistant utilities director in the release.