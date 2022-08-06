BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted.

The advisory was delivered yesterday and was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the South Fork Utility District that left some without water on Friday.

According to the release, the water outage occurred while workers were installing upgrades to service the South Fork Utility District.

The notice was reported to expire Saturday around 4 p.m. after laboratory tests found the water within the systems was safe to use as drinking water.