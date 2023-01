JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for all Jonesborough Utility System customers.

According to town officials, the advisory was lifted after water samples indicated that no restrictions were needed.

The boil water advisory was first issued as the town worked to restore service to thousands of customers following super cold weather.

If any customers are experiencing leaks or other issues, they are encouraged to call 753-1005 for help.