PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some Lee County residents due to a water main break.

All Dryden Water customers and Pennington Gap customers located from the Alternate 58 bridge toward Dryden should boil tap water before using it, according to the Town of Pennington Gap.

The town says water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before letting it cool and using it.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.