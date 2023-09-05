SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for some in Smyth County.

Customers in the Poor Valley, Banjo Alley and Pickle Hollow areas of the Smyth County Water Department’s service area are urged to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption.

According to the water department, state health officials feel the water may be unsafe to consume after the county experienced a loss of water due to a major water main break in Saltville.

“Boiling the water kills disease-causing microorganisms,” the boil water notice states. “Therefore, only boiled water is to be used for drinking (this includes water used to make beverages such as coffee, tea, Kool-Aid, juice drinks, etc.), making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation. On the other hand, the water does not need to be boiled for washing clothes, bathing, or washing dishes, or for other uses whereby water is not ingested.”

The water department said another notice will be posted once sampling indicates the water is safe for consumption.