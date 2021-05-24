Boil water advisory issued for Rock Creek Recreation Area

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Forest Service has issued a boil water advisory for the Rock Creek Recreation Area in Unicoi County.

According to the Forest Service, the advisory was issued “due to an unexpected failure of the water distribution system.”

Visitors and users of the water system may notice off-color water and turbidity.

Toilets, faucets, and showers remain functional and open for public use, but portable toilets are on-site in the event the water system needs to be shut off, according to the Forest Service.

“Forest Service staff understand the inconvenience this has caused for visitors and are working

diligently to rectify the situation,” the Forest Service stated in a release. “Disruption to the water service is expected to last through the week.”

The Rock Creek Recreation Area will remain open.