WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Wise County, Virginia following a waterline break near Kent Junction Road.

A release from the Wise County Public Service Authority (PSA) said the break took place near the 4600 block of Kent Junction Rd., east of Appalachia.

Residents near Kent Junction Road west of the 4600 block, the Dunbar community, Moneyhun Road and surrounding areas should boil any water for consumption for at least one minute, then let it cool before use.

The full statement from the Wise County PSA can be found below: