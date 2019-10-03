Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Saltville, Va.

1  of  2
by: News Channel 11 Staff

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- The town of Saltville, Virginia has experienced a water main break, prompting a boil water advisory.

In a news release issued Thursday, officials said, ” The Town of Saltville experienced a break in the water main which resulted in a water outage of Pleasant Heights / Midway area. Areas include: Pleasant Heights, Midway, Hillcrest Circle, Valley Road, Possum Hollow Road, Page Town Road, Old Quarry Road, Mountain Road, and Brandy Lane and other associated areas. A minimum pressure of 20 psi water pressure is required in all parts of the system to prevent cross connections.”

They asked people to bring their drinking water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption.

For more information about this advisory, you are asked to contact the Smyth County Water and Sewer Department at (276) 706-8329.

