WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a water line broke in Washington County, Virginia, local authorities are warning the residents of Hayters Gap to boil their water.

According to a press release from the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA), a boil water notice has been issued for the community after a main line break caused an interruption in the supply of drinking water to the area.

Until the notice is removed, WCSA says all water used for drinking, ice and food preparation should be either bottled or boiled.

The WCSA released the notice in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health, and will conduct bacteriological testing and inform regional customers when water is safe to drink and use without treatment.

To ensure all bacteria in water is dead, WCSA says to bring water to a rolling boil and keep it at a rolling boil for at least one minute.