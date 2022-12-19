BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Monday evening to offer Charles Carter the director of schools position.

Five board members voted for Carter while two voted to offer the job to West Ridge High School principal Dr. Josh Davis.

Carter is the director of the career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education and has 31 years of experience in education.

Thirteen people applied for the director of schools position. Earlier this month, the school board named Carter and Davis as finalists for the job.

Once a contract is negotiated with Carter, it will go before the school board for approval.

If approved, Carter will replace current director of schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring.