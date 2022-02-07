Sheriff: Body removed from scene of Unicoi Co. investigation, 1 person ‘detained’

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coroner has removed a body from the scene of a Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office investigation Monday.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene at the Nolichucky Gorge Campground outside of Erwin. Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said he could confirm a body was taken from the scene, but the identity cannot be confirmed as of 5:10 p.m.

One person has been detained as a result of the investigation, but Hensley did not provide any further details related to that person. Hensley said there is no threat to the public.

According to Hensley, the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene to collect forensics.

A campground manager told News Channel 11 earlier on Monday that investigators had been speaking with residents in the area throughout the day.