CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said an unattended body was recovered Saturday afternoon along the Watauga River in Stoney Creek.

A release from the CCSO said deputies responded to a residence along the Watauga River just before 2 p.m. after a 911 caller reported finding a deceased person outside the home.

Police located the deceased individual and contacted the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University, as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for assistance, the release said.

An investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Mike Fraley is expected to provide comments later Saturday evening, according to the release.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.