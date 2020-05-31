Body of missing Smyth County man recovered Saturday

1  of  2
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — According to a press release Saturday, the body of a missing Smyth County man was recovered after the extensive search of the Old Rich Valley Road section of Ceres.

The man, identified as Clifton Eugene Hoover Jr., is believed to have attempted to ride his ATV to his cabin by crossing the North Fork of the Holston River Thursday night, which was several feet above normal, according to the release.

Hoover was reported missing the next day on May 29, and the search was suspended due to high water levels and darkness.

The next day on May 30, Smyth County deputies along with Black Diamond Search and Rescue, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Nebo Fire Department, Virginia State Police, and Smyth County Emergency Management initiated another search, which resulted in the discovery of Hoover’s ATV downstream.

After searching the area Hoover’s ATV was located, swift water rescue personnel discovered the body of Hoover.

