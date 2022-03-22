HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – A miner in Harlan County, Kentucky has been confirmed dead after a roof collapse in a mine Sunday night.

According to a release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (KEEC), the body of James D. Brown, 33, was recovered around 9 p.m. Monday. Brown, a native of Lynch, Kentucky, had been working in the D-29 Darby Fork mine at the time of the roof collapse.

The KEEC reports Brown was a roof bolter who had 13 years of experience in the coal mining industry. At the time of the roof collapse, Brown was about 14,000 feet into the mine.

“We are heartbroken at the news, “said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in the release. “Please join me in expressing my deep condolences to his family, friends and community.”

Operations at the mine were shut down Monday while crews searched for Brown, and operations will not resume Tuesday as an investigation is conducted. Investigators from the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety are at the site.

The mine, located in Holmes Mill, is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, which is based out of Knoxville, Tennessee.