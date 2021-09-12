Body found under bridge on 19E in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office discovered a body under the “double bridges” on Highway 19E near Hampton.

The CCSO found the body under the bridge around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

According to Carter County Sheriff, Dexter Lunceford, the deceased individual is not local and he was living under the bridge.

The body has been identified, however the identity of the individual will not be released until next of kin is notified.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The CCSO is continuing to investigate the situation.