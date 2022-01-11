JCPD: Body found on I-26 near Okolona Road exit closes both westbound lanes

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — I-26 West near the Okolona Road exit in Carter County is closed Tuesday morning after police found a body lying in the roadway, according to a spokesperson with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

TDOT originally reported a multi-vehicle crash. JCPD confirmed that no crash occurred.

JCPD’s Lt. Scotty Carrier told News Channel 11 that police received a call at 6:57 a.m. that something was lying on the shoulder of the road. At the scene, investigators found a body.

An investigation determined that the body belonged to a pedestrian believed to have been walking along the edge of the westbound lanes on the interstate.

Police are waiting for a medical examiner to identify the body, and westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until after noon. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 27.

Police do not have a vehicle description or witnesses at this time.

BREAKING: Police have confirmed a traffic death on I-26W near Okolona. Westbound is shutdown. They’re asking drivers eastbound to drive with caution and be aware of investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/R9BhEo76wA — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) January 11, 2022

Those driving from the eastbound lanes on I-26 are asked to drive with caution as investigators remain at the scene.

Responding agencies include the Johnson City Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No further details have been released at this time. News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.