Body found on Appalachian Trail in Carter County

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials say a body has been discovered along the Appalachian Trail in Carter County.

The body was found about 3.5 miles from Carvers Gap, according to John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

Burleson said they are carrying the body out now.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be available soon.

