DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of a middle-aged man was found off of an area trail Sunday evening.

A statement from Sheriff Fleming said the body was discovered at around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet off of the Spearhead Trail in Dickenson County.

Fleming said the Virginia State Police and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation due to the discovery being close to the county line.

Fleming told News Channel 11 it’s currently unknown how long the body has been there, and the deceased will be sent to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, Sheriff Fleming said.