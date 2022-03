RAVEN, Va. (WVNS) — Police identified a body found in Tazewell County, Virginia on March 5.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday found the body of a woman along the Clinch River. According to Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, the body was that of Rebecca Stacy.

The body has been sent for further examination.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, as the investigation remains active.