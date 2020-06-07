Body found in parked car on E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Greeneville Police Department Sunday said they found a body inside a parked car with a broken driver’s side window alongside East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Police responded to a car parked on the roadside of 600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway around 7 a.m. Sunday where they found the body in the front passenger seat, according to a press release from the police department.

The body was reportedly taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at E.T.S.U. for an autopsy.

The release said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.