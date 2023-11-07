GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of a woman whose body was found by hunters Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the body was found in the West Pines area by hunters on the property.

The body was sent to the ETSU William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for identification and to determine a cause of death.

Tuesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department stated the deceased had been identified as Le’Keyshia Bracy, 27, of Chesterfield, Virginia. Bracy had previously been reported missing by family members to the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Bracy’s cause of death was still under investigation, but the Greene County Sheriff’s Department stated no foul play was suspected.