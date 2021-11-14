Body discovered in home following early morning fire in Bristol, Va.

The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s office are investigating an early morning fire at a home in Bristol after they found a body inside.

According to a release from the department, at around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning Green Spring Volunteer Fire and Rescue along with Washington County Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire on White Oak Road in Bristol, Va.

The release states that after the fire was contained a body was found in the bedroom of the home.

The victim is suspected to be the homeowner, 86-year-old James Eugene Jones. The body was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office located in Roanoke, Va. for an autopsy.

At this time the fire appears to be accidental and no foul play is suspected, according to the release.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.