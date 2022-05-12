CORRECTION: The Greene County Sheriff’s Office stated earlier this morning that the cause of the fatal fire was being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s bomb and arson division and the fire/arson investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The TBI clarified today that while they don’t have a bomb and arson division unit, they do have an agent who specializes in fire investigations assisting.

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers.

The news release details that units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, and Tusculum Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters then discovered the body of 67-year-old James Catchings in the living room of the home.

Catching’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.