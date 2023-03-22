ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bob’s Dairyland in Roan Mountain announced on Wednesday that after more than 70 years of serving the region, the restaurant will close this month.

A post by restaurant owners, Joe and Sonya Miller, said they are retiring from the food service industry and have decided to cease operations. March 31 will be the restaurant’s last day.

The post said Bob’s Dairyland will always appreciate its customers and employees.

“We have made friends from all areas of the country, and indeed around the world,” the post states. “The friendships of our customers and employees, and the memories we have shared will never be forgotten.”

The Millers said they’re excited for the next chapter in their lives and hope to “announce more news in the near future”, according to the post.

The post goes on to say everything inside the building, located at 8361 Highway 19 E in Roan Mountain, is for sale.