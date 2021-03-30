Boaters cautioned as TVA and Boone Lake Association clear ‘enormous amount’ of flood debris from lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews could be seen hauling giant log pieces and Styrofoam blocks the size of mattresses from the waters of Boone Lake on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Boone Lake Association have been clearing large slicks of floating debris near Pickens Bridge following weekend flooding. The heavy rainfall combined with already-rising water levels has created the perfect storm for sweeping debris into the lake.

The TVA started raising lake levels on March 15 as it wraps up a seven-year repair project on Boone Dam. That means water is now reaching parts of the shore it hasn’t for years and drawing debris into it.

“That has just set forth an enormous amount of garbage, trash, cuttings, logs. You name it, it’s out in the river now. And so we’ve been really challenged,” said Val Kosmider, president of the Boone Lake Association.

“Our crews are working full time, as quickly as they can. It is a nightmare, we’ve got so much to deal with,” he said.

A pile of Styrofoam blocks hauled out of Boone Lake

The situation is no surprise for the TVA and Boone Lake Association — both have warned lake goers for months floating debris would increase with water levels.

“It’s very important for people if they’re getting on the lake and riding around on a boat, to be sure to look at the lake as a different lake every single day because of just this type of thing,” said TVA spokesperson Mary Ellen Miller.

“We’re having a tremendous amount of rain, more rain is expected tomorrow. So that means ever-changing lake conditions,” she said.

Workers expect to stay busy for the next few months clearing any slicks and hazardous objects after storms.

“If you’re out on the lake please be very, very, very, careful,” said Kosmider.

Miller said the TVA will adjust lake levels based on the amount of rainfall.

“Now that the lake is on its way back up, we’re going to turn crews and their dedicated efforts over to actually working with Boone Lake Association and cleaning up the debris on the lake,” said Miller.

TVA officials still expect Boone Lake to be around normal summer pool this July.

The public is asked to help by participating in the annual Boone Lake Cleanup on April 24. Registration and trash collection will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a picnic and prize drawings.