KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials at Warrior’s Path State Park took to social media on Sunday to announce the closure of its main boat ramp until further notice, due to ongoing efforts to remove a vehicle from the lake.

The park posted on social media that the vehicle is in the main channel of the lake, and that this affects the primary boat ramp at the park.

No timeline on the vehicle’s removal and reopening of the boat ramp was provided.

News Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.