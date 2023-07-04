HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — People are enjoying the weather as they celebrate the nation’s Independence Day on Watagua Lake with a boat parade.

The boat parade took off at the Watagua Lake Dam, where it cruised across the lake to Butler Bridge. Boats were decked out in their red, white, and blue decorations, sporting their patriotic pride.

“We just love, love, love it,” said boat parade contestant, Cindy Glenn. “We enjoy being around people. We just have lots of fun, get together and just have a good time.”

Up the lake at the Watagua Point Recreation Area, people set up their grills and enjoyed the day. Some also set up to wait for the boat parade to pass by.

“…and see the parade on Watauga Lake and enjoy the day,” said Charlie Trivette, waiting with his wife for the parade to start. “And just spend the day celebrating the birthday of our nation. We’re proud of our nation. We sure are.”

Many others were soaking up the sun in their boats and playing in the water.

“Everybody’s trying to enjoy the water festivities,” said Chris Lanclos. “They’re trying to soak up the sunshine with the rain that we’ve had this week. We come out here to enjoy the boat parade and the festivities with all of the excitement of everybody showing up today.”

Lanclos sat with his family’s dog, Mocha, fixing hotdogs for the family.

“Looks like we’ll bring in the Fourth of July with a good hot dog roast today,” said Lanclos.