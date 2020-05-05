Board of Education names finalist for director of schools in Carter County

Dr. Tracy McAbee presents to the Carter County Board of Education during a meeting on April 30. (Screenshot from the meeting)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field is down to one for the position of director of schools in Carter County.

Board of Education member Danny Ward confirmed to News Channel 11 that the school system will meet May 14 to finalize a contract for Dr. Tracy McAbee to take over the position for Dr. Kevin Ward.

Dr. Ward was orginially set to retire prior to this school year, but elected to stay one more year to help facilitate the switch-over and help with the budget for the school system.

According to his LinkedIn page, Dr. McAbee is currently the Supervisor of Special Education, Supervisor of Student Services for Polk County Schools.

Prior to that position, Dr. McAbee served as principal at Benton Elementary School.

You watch Dr. McAbee’s presentation to the board from April 30 below.

Once the contract is finalized, the board will then offer the position to Dr. McAbee. If accepted, the board will vote on the hire during a meeting on May 21.