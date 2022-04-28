JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An order that restricted the number of people allowed inside the Haven of Mercy shelter has been rescinded.

The order limited capacity to 35 residents.

Last year, the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review voted to limit occupancy at the shelter. The board voted to lift the order on Thursday.

The building was previously declared uninhabitable due to code violations, but the city has acknowledged repairs to the building and that it passed final inspections.