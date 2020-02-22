Breaking News
BMW in AMBER Alert case found in NC, 15-month-old still missing

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have located a vehicle of interest in connection with missing Sullivan County 15-month old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the vehicle and “individuals authorities were hoping to speak with” were located in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

Evelyn Boswell is still missing, however.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of more than $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.

