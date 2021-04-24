BMS: ‘World of Outlaws’ postponed until Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday night’s scheduled race in the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown is postponed until Sunday at 12:30 p.m. because of inclement weather.

A release from Bristol Motor Speedway confirmed the schedule change.

Sunday’s races will begin with hot laps and qualifying for both the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Super DIRTcar Series.

Opening ceremonies will follow the hot laps and qualifying to set the stage for heat races, Last Chance Showdowns, the Fast Pass Dash race and the main features in both series.

Officials say the race will conclude around 5 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are still available, starting at $45 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

All Saturday tickets and parking passes will be honored on Sunday.

VIP parking is available for $10 via the South and Dragway Entrances, while free parking is available at the Dragway Entrance only.



