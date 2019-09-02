BMS to open campground for hurricane evacuees

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway will open one of its campgrounds for those fleeing Hurricane Dorian.

BMS says the Medallion Campground off Highway 394 will be open to evacuees starting at noon on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Dorian,” the track said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Evacuees can call 866.415.4158 for more information.

